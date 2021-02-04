During the last session, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s traded shares were 1,370,314, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.31% or $1.09. The 52-week high for the SSPK share is $26.6, that puts it down -23.09% from that peak though still a striking +55.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.51. The company’s market capitalization is $675.28 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.6 Million shares over the past three months.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SSPK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK): Trading Information

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) registered a 5.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.92% in intraday trading to $22.97 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.04%, and it has moved by 69.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.22%. The short interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) is 331.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 207.03 day(s) to cover.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s Biggest Investors

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. insiders own 7.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.74%, with the float percentage being 94.95%. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.02 Million shares (or 9.67% of all shares), a total value of $30.6 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 Million shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 3.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.16 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 110,100 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40.89 Thousand, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $414.25 Thousand.