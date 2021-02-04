During the recent session, Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s traded shares were 5,712,676, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.36% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the SIFY share is $3.69, that puts it down -26.37% from that peak though still a striking +80.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $573.51 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 925.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SIFY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY): Trading Information

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) registered a 30.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.85% in intraday trading to $2.80- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.45%, and it has moved by 111.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 116.39%. The short interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) is 507.68 Million shares and it means that shorts have 399.75 day(s) to cover.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8%. While earnings are projected to return -43.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s Biggest Investors

Sify Technologies Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.8%, with the float percentage being 0.8%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 540.13 Thousand shares (or 0.3% of all shares), a total value of $550.93 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 261.93 Thousand shares, is of Pinnacle Associates, Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $332.65 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) shares are Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series owns about 91,200 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $93.02 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.63 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $15.67 Thousand.