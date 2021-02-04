During the last session, SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s traded shares were 1,294,079, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.66% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the SNES share is $6.29, that puts it down -211.39% from that peak though still a striking +34.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $8.28 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 741.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 483.09 Million shares over the past three months.

SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SNES has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES): Trading Information

SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) registered a 4.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.05% in intraday trading to $2.15- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.12%, and it has moved by 17.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.1%. The short interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) is 25.68 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies an increase of 98.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4 respectively. As a result, SNES is trading at a discount of 98.02% off the target high and 98.02% off the low.

SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SenesTech, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) shares have jump down -1.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.22% against 8.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.1% this quarter and then jump 75.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 165.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $80Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by 0%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.6%. While earnings are projected to return 39.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Biggest Investors

SenesTech, Inc. insiders own 1.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.78%, with the float percentage being 5.9%. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 36.9 Thousand shares (or 0.82% of all shares), a total value of $69.37 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.4 Thousand shares, is of TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.87 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 9,545 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.94 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.55 Thousand, or about 0.1% of the stock, which is worth about $7.32 Thousand.