During the last session, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s traded shares were 2,622,048, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.79% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SNMP share is $1.6, that puts it down -40.35% from that peak though still a striking +86.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $22.75 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1Million shares over the past three months.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SNMP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP): Trading Information

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) registered a 1.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.92% in intraday trading to $1.46 this Thursday, Jan 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.23%, and it has moved by 85.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.58%. The short interest in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) is 74.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 74.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies an increase of 75.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, SNMP is trading at a discount of 75.44% off the target high and 75.44% off the low.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.5%. While earnings are projected to return 190.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Biggest Investors

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP insiders own 47.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.33%, with the float percentage being 65.66%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.75 Million shares (or 8.76% of all shares), a total value of $502.42 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.02 Thousand shares, is of Kalos Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.04 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income owns about 1,747,546 shares. This amounts to just over 8.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.12 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $353.