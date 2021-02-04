During the recent session, Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s traded shares were 4,059,039, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check, the stock’s price was $168.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.45% or -$7.83. The 52-week high for the QRVO share is $191.82, that puts it down -14.1% from that peak though still a striking +59.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.54. The company’s market capitalization is $19.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. QRVO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.01.

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO): Trading Information

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) registered a -4.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.89% in intraday trading to $186.2 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.16%, and it has moved by 1.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.94%. The short interest in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is 2.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $193.05, which implies an increase of 14.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $160 and $225 respectively. As a result, QRVO is trading at a discount of 33.83% off the target high and -4.83% off the low.

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Qorvo, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) shares have gone up +34.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.44% against 28.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28% this quarter and then jump 37.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $943.86 Million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $966.29 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $787.77 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.9%. While earnings are projected to return 207.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.75% per annum.

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s Biggest Investors

Qorvo, Inc. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.61%, with the float percentage being 88.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 898 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.57 Million shares (or 11.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.62 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.02 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.16 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,203,193 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $413.24 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.67 Million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $344.22 Million.