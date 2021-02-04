During the last session, Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s traded shares were 1,111,764, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.3% or $1.16. The 52-week high for the PPSI share is $11.5, that puts it down -31.58% from that peak though still a striking +89.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.9. The company’s market capitalization is $76.27 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.69 Million shares over the past three months.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PPSI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI): Trading Information

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) registered a 15.3% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.13% in intraday trading to $8.84- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.48%, and it has moved by 125.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 125.84%. The short interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) is 417.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 113.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.5, which implies a decline of -14.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.5 and $7.5 respectively. As a result, PPSI is trading at a discount of -14.19% off the target high and -14.19% off the low.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.48 Million and $24.59 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.5% and then jump by 13.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.31%. While earnings are projected to return -29.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 6% per annum.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Biggest Investors

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. insiders own 65.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.47%, with the float percentage being 30.4%. Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 611.41 Thousand shares (or 7.01% of all shares), a total value of $941.58 Thousand in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.45 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $63.83 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) shares are Clearwater Small Companies Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Total Equity Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Clearwater Small Companies Fund owns about 51,713 shares. This amounts to just over 0.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.64 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 46.1 Thousand, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $178.41 Thousand.