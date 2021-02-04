During the last session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares were 34,428,862, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.39% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the PLTR share is $45, that puts it down -41.69% from that peak though still a striking +71.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.9. The company’s market capitalization is $59.64 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 95.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 72.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.3. PLTR has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.83, which implies a decline of -43.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $30 respectively. As a result, PLTR is trading at a discount of -5.54% off the target high and -59.07% off the low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 7.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Biggest Investors

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders own 13.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.53%, with the float percentage being 14.41%. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 29.9 Million shares (or 2.03% of all shares), a total value of $284.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.3 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $278.34 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are Ivy Science & Technology Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Ivy Science & Technology Fund owns about 1,869,356 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 Million, or about 0.1% of the stock, which is worth about $14.34 Million.