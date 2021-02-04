During the recent session, Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares were 1,618,483, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.22. At the last check, the stock’s price was $277.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.38% or $6.46. The 52-week high for the TDOC share is $294.74, that puts it down -6.07% from that peak though still a striking +63.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $102.01. The company’s market capitalization is $40.43 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.51 Million shares over the past three months.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TDOC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC): Trading Information

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) registered a 2.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.9% in intraday trading to $284.9 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.27%, and it has moved by 37.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.37%. The short interest in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is 15.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $252.89, which implies a decline of -8.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $205 and $330 respectively. As a result, TDOC is trading at a discount of 18.76% off the target high and -26.22% off the low.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $377.01 Million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $445.61 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $156.49 Million and $178.24 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 140.9% and then jump by 150% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.1%. While earnings are projected to return 6.7% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.92% per annum.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Biggest Investors

Teladoc Health, Inc. insiders own 6.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.35%, with the float percentage being 65.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1011 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.21 Million shares (or 4.98% of all shares), a total value of $1.58 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.24 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 4.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.37 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 3,897,611 shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $779.37 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.91 Million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $582.28 Million.