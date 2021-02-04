During the last session, Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s traded shares were 1,313,384, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.7. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.48% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the SB share is $2.1489, that puts it down -3.31% from that peak though still a striking +64.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $212.52 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 753.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 363.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB): Trading Information

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) registered a 3.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.21% in intraday trading to $2.15- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.83%, and it has moved by 60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60%. The short interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) is 702.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.9, which implies a decline of -8.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.45 and $3 respectively. As a result, SB is trading at a discount of 44.23% off the target high and -78.37% off the low.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Safe Bulkers, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) shares have gone up +55.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -620% against 7.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 115.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.48 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.25 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $53.25 Million and $45.72 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -5.2% and then jump by 23% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -7.4%. While earnings are projected to return -73.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 14% per annum.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s Biggest Investors

Safe Bulkers, Inc. insiders own 54.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.38%, with the float percentage being 29.47%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.65 Million shares (or 4.55% of all shares), a total value of $4.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.66 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.74 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,189,708 shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 547.23 Thousand, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $711.4 Thousand.