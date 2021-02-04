During the recent session, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s traded shares were 36,137,761, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the last check, the stock’s price was $148.3, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.63% or -$14. The 52-week high for the QCOM share is $167.94, that puts it down -13.24% from that peak though still a striking +60.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58. The company’s market capitalization is $168.73 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.31 Million shares over the past three months.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. QCOM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM): Trading Information

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) registered a -8.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.24% in intraday trading to $167.5 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.38%, and it has moved by 0.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.36%. The short interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is 16.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $173.45, which implies an increase of 16.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $122 and $200 respectively. As a result, QCOM is trading at a discount of 34.86% off the target high and -17.73% off the low.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that QUALCOMM Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares have gone up +46.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.84% against -2.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.4% this quarter and then jump 86% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.1 Billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.1 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $5.21 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.1%. While earnings are projected to return 25.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.28% per annum.

QCOM Dividend Yield

QUALCOMM Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for QUALCOMM Incorporated is 2.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.6 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.41%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Biggest Investors

QUALCOMM Incorporated insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.64%, with the float percentage being 77.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2411 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 103.49 Million shares (or 9.11% of all shares), a total value of $12.18 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 75.78 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.92 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 31,631,823 shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.72 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.15 Million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $2.72 Billion.