During the last session, Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s traded shares were 5,138,857, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.73% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the NEOS share is $1.84, that puts it down -113.95% from that peak though still a striking +47.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $42.59 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. NEOS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS): Trading Information

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) registered a 5.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.94% in intraday trading to $0.919 this Thursday, Jan 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.13%, and it has moved by 37.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.03%. The short interest in Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) is 1.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1, which implies an increase of 16.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $1 respectively. As a result, NEOS is trading at a discount of 16.28% off the target high and 16.28% off the low.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.1%. While earnings are projected to return 78.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 31.7% per annum.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s Biggest Investors

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 1.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.38%, with the float percentage being 33.89%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.61 Million shares (or 9.27% of all shares), a total value of $2.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.38 Million shares, is of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.32 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,085,225 shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $575.49 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 585.39 Thousand, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $310.43 Thousand.