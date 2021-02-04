During the recent session, Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s traded shares were 5,660,797, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.54% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the GNW share is $4.84, that puts it down -38.68% from that peak though still a striking +46.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.77 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. GNW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW): Trading Information

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) registered a 7.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.8% in intraday trading to $3.75- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.35%, and it has moved by 29.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.54%. The short interest in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is 13.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies a decline of -28.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, GNW is trading at a discount of -28.37% off the target high and -28.37% off the low.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Genworth Financial, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) shares have gone up +54.76% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 833.3% this quarter and then jump 253.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.06 Billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.05 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.04 Billion and $1.84 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.9% and then jump by 11.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.3%. While earnings are projected to return -85.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Biggest Investors

Genworth Financial, Inc. insiders own 1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.14%, with the float percentage being 70.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 348 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 55.87 Million shares (or 9.41% of all shares), a total value of $187.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.27 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $168.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16,667,591 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.84 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.87 Million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $46.47 Million.