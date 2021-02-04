During the recent session, Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s traded shares were 2,052,304, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $65.1, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.84% or -$1.9. The 52-week high for the FTCH share is $68.44, that puts it down -5.13% from that peak though still a striking +90.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.99. The company’s market capitalization is $22.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.73 Million shares over the past three months.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. FTCH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH): Trading Information

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) registered a -2.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.36% in intraday trading to $68.44 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.67%, and it has moved by 4.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.5%. The short interest in Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is 21.74 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.56, which implies a decline of -5.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48 and $77 respectively. As a result, FTCH is trading at a discount of 18.28% off the target high and -26.27% off the low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $516.47 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $445.97 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $382.23 Million and $331.44 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.1% and then jump by 34.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -132.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Biggest Investors

Farfetch Limited insiders own 16.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.87%, with the float percentage being 94.99%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 252 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 26.19 Million shares (or 8.82% of all shares), a total value of $658.89 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.69 Million shares, is of Index Venture Associates V Ltd’s that is approximately 7.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $570.83 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Farfetch Limited (FTCH) shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Invesco American Franchise Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust owns about 5,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.8 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.61 Million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $251.99 Million.