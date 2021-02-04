During the last session, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s traded shares were 2,338,376, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.02% or -$0.8. The 52-week high for the ACTC share is $31.06, that puts it down -20.86% from that peak though still a striking +62.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.74. The company’s market capitalization is $891.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.17 Million shares over the past three months.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ACTC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 102.31 Thousand shares, is of Exane Derivatives’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.13 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) shares are Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp owns about 170,608 shares. This amounts to just over 0.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 94.94 Thousand, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $1.05 Million.