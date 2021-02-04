During the recent session, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s traded shares were 5,892,722, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.21. At the last check, the stock’s price was $57.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.75% or -$1.62. The 52-week high for the NEM share is $72.22, that puts it down -26.06% from that peak though still a striking +42.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33. The company’s market capitalization is $45.9 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. NEM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.96.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM): Trading Information

Newmont Corporation (NEM) registered a -2.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.96% in intraday trading to $61.50 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.2%, and it has moved by -9.39% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.46%. The short interest in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is 7.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.73, which implies an increase of 35.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55 and $92 respectively. As a result, NEM is trading at a discount of 60.59% off the target high and -4% off the low.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Newmont Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Newmont Corporation (NEM) shares have jump down -16.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.18% against 17.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 92% this quarter and then jump 155% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.47 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.72 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.97 Billion and $2.58 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.9% and then jump by 44.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.5%. While earnings are projected to return 800.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 44.12% per annum.

NEM Dividend Yield

Newmont Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 18, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Newmont Corporation is 1.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.96%.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Biggest Investors

Newmont Corporation insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.11%, with the float percentage being 84.35%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1522 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 97.37 Million shares (or 12.12% of all shares), a total value of $6.18 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74.16 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.71 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newmont Corporation (NEM) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 34,082,270 shares. This amounts to just over 4.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.04 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.51 Million, or about 2.8% of the stock, which is worth about $1.43 Billion.