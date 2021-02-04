During the last session, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s traded shares were 3,791,141, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.85% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MKD share is $3.89, that puts it down -232.48% from that peak though still a striking +51.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $151.68 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MKD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD): Trading Information

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) registered a -0.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.92% in intraday trading to $1.270 this Thursday, Jan 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.86%, and it has moved by 39.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.29%. The short interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) is 63.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 11.92 day(s) to cover.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 15.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Biggest Investors

Molecular Data Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.31%, with the float percentage being 20.31%. Shen, Neil, Nanpeng is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.94 Million shares (or 42.91% of all shares), a total value of $6.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.62 Thousand shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $33.54 Thousand.