During the last session, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s traded shares were 1,319,507, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.65% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the MOGO share is $5.38, that puts it down -15.7% from that peak though still a striking +88.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.555. The company’s market capitalization is $185.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MOGO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO): Trading Information

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) registered a 6.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.73% in intraday trading to $4.83- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.54%, and it has moved by 23.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.34%. The short interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) is 150.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 53.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.38, which implies an increase of 15.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.06 and $7.87 respectively. As a result, MOGO is trading at a discount of 69.25% off the target high and -34.19% off the low.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Biggest Investors

Mogo Inc. insiders own 30.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.1%, with the float percentage being 10.15%. Fortress Investment Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.35 Million shares (or 3.16% of all shares), a total value of $1.95 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 279.92 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $403.08 Thousand.