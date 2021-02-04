During the recent session, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s traded shares were 17,417,052, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.9% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the MNKD share is $6.13, that puts it down -25.87% from that peak though still a striking +83.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.8. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.53 Million shares over the past three months.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.4. MNKD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD): Trading Information

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) registered a -4.9% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.39% in intraday trading to $6.13- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.89%, and it has moved by 51.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.91%. The short interest in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 17.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.3, which implies a decline of -32.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $4 respectively. As a result, MNKD is trading at a discount of -17.86% off the target high and -48.67% off the low.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.5%. While earnings are projected to return 56% in 2021, the next five years will return 35.6% per annum.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Biggest Investors

MannKind Corporation insiders own 4.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.95%, with the float percentage being 31.48%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.66 Million shares (or 7.59% of all shares), a total value of $33.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.33 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $21.3 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5,999,761 shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.28 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.3 Million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $16.59 Million.