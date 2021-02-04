During the last session, Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)’s traded shares were 1,262,233, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.73% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the LGVW share is $22.96, that puts it down -21.67% from that peak though still a striking +50.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.34. The company’s market capitalization is $976.52 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LGVW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW): Trading Information

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) registered a -2.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.18% in intraday trading to $19.90 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.9%, and it has moved by -4.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.65%. The short interest in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) is 443.8 Million shares and it means that shorts have 129.01 day(s) to cover.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)’s Biggest Investors

Longview Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.7%, with the float percentage being 53.7%. Glazer Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.69 Million shares (or 6.5% of all shares), a total value of $26.43 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.44 Million shares, is of Empyrean Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 5.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $24Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) shares are Merger Fund, The and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 1,560,156 shares. This amounts to just over 3.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 Million, or about 3.62% of the stock, which is worth about $29.7 Million.