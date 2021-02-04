During the recent session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s traded shares were 4,573,601, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check, the stock’s price was $1.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.89% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the LYG share is $3.02, that puts it down -56.48% from that peak though still a striking +39.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $34.65 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. LYG has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG): Trading Information

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) registered a 4.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.53% in intraday trading to $1.96 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.05%, and it has moved by 4.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.53%. The short interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 3Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.14, which implies an increase of 10.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.65 and $2.47 respectively. As a result, LYG is trading at a discount of 27.98% off the target high and -14.51% off the low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.1%. While earnings are projected to return -37.3% in 2021, the next five years will return -10.3% per annum.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Biggest Investors

Lloyds Banking Group plc insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.43%, with the float percentage being 1.43%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 37.64 Million shares (or 0.21% of all shares), a total value of $48.93 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.03 Million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $41.63 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that DFA International Value Series owns about 1,844,768 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 Million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1.48 Million.