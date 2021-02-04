During the recent session, Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s traded shares were 1,480,654, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the last check, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.94% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the LEE share is $2.21, that puts it down -24.86% from that peak though still a striking +59.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.71. The company’s market capitalization is $104.01 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 846.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 332.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LEE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE): Trading Information

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) registered a 9.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.19% in intraday trading to $2.1 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.41%, and it has moved by 39.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.68%. The short interest in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) is 1.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies an increase of 125.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4 respectively. As a result, LEE is trading at a discount of 125.99% off the target high and 125.99% off the low.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.3%. While earnings are projected to return -121.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 3% per annum.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s Biggest Investors

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated insiders own 13.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.03%, with the float percentage being 49.73%. Cannell Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.56 Million shares (or 7.76% of all shares), a total value of $3.83 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.85 Million shares, is of Solas Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) shares are Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund owns about 2,367,044 shares. This amounts to just over 4.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 Million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $1.21 Million.