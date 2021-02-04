During the last session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares were 9,464,420, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.75% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the KOS share is $5.6, that puts it down -121.34% from that peak though still a striking +80.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.5. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. KOS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS): Trading Information

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) registered a 6.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.32% in intraday trading to $2.59- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.69%, and it has moved by 7.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.66%. The short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 24.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.73, which implies an increase of 7.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.5 and $4 respectively. As a result, KOS is trading at a discount of 58.1% off the target high and -40.71% off the low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares have gone up +70.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1240% against 26.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -66.7% this quarter and then jump 31.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -46.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $258.26 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $247.48 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $460.21 Million and $177.78 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -43.9% and then jump by 39.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17%. While earnings are projected to return 40.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 23.8% per annum.

KOS Dividend Yield

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 0.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 16.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Biggest Investors

Kosmos Energy Ltd. insiders own 5.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.71%, with the float percentage being 91.45%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 60.81 Million shares (or 15% of all shares), a total value of $59.33 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.95 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $50.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares are Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and GMO Resources Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund owns about 15,222,778 shares. This amounts to just over 3.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.64 Million, or about 3.36% of the stock, which is worth about $24.01 Million.