During the recent session, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s traded shares were 5,207,115, with the beta value of the company hitting 1. At the last check, the stock’s price was $130.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.89% or $2.42. The 52-week high for the IFF share is $143.87, that puts it down -10.08% from that peak though still a striking +29.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $92.14. The company’s market capitalization is $13.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.55 Million shares over the past three months.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. IFF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF): Trading Information

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) registered a 1.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.63% in intraday trading to $139.1 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.15%, and it has moved by 24.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.63%. The short interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is 29.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $138.69, which implies an increase of 6.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $115 and $158 respectively. As a result, IFF is trading at a discount of 20.9% off the target high and -12.01% off the low.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares have gone up +1.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.24% against 20.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -18.5% this quarter and then jump 2.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -1.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26 Billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.36 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.28 Billion and $1.35 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1.5% and then jump by 0.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -4.6%. While earnings are projected to return -3.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.88% per annum.

IFF Dividend Yield

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 3.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.4 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.1%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s Biggest Investors

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.5%, with the float percentage being 98.77%. Winder Investment Pte Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 806 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 24.13 Million shares (or 22.57% of all shares), a total value of $2.95 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.38 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.39 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,994,510 shares. This amounts to just over 2.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $366.68 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.69 Million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $292.55 Million.