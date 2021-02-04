During the last session, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s traded shares were 1,856,050, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $66.6, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.56% or -$3.92. The 52-week high for the NTLA share is $92, that puts it down -38.14% from that peak though still a striking +86.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.18. The company’s market capitalization is $4.3 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. NTLA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA): Trading Information

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) registered a -5.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.1% in intraday trading to $73.27 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.61%, and it has moved by 22.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.43%. The short interest in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is 9.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.42, which implies an increase of 2.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $109 respectively. As a result, NTLA is trading at a discount of 63.66% off the target high and -66.97% off the low.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) shares have gone up +239.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.11% against 14.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -5.3% this quarter and then fall -15.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.09 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.69 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $10.94 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -50.6%. While earnings are projected to return -6.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Biggest Investors

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 13.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.75%, with the float percentage being 99.22%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.4 Million shares (or 19.3% of all shares), a total value of $226.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.06 Million shares, is of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $120.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6,603,257 shares. This amounts to just over 11.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $359.22 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 Million, or about 3.69% of the stock, which is worth about $118.53 Million.