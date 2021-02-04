During the last session, Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s traded shares were 1,740,934, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 27.63% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the ICON share is $4.2, that puts it down -44.33% from that peak though still a striking +82.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $38.34 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 Million shares over the past three months.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ICON has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON): Trading Information

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) registered a 27.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.71% in intraday trading to $4.20- this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 74.25%, and it has moved by 130.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 130.95%. The short interest in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) is 58.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 47.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies an increase of 37.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4 respectively. As a result, ICON is trading at a discount of 37.46% off the target high and 37.46% off the low.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.9%. While earnings are projected to return 36.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s Biggest Investors

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. insiders own 4.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.55%, with the float percentage being 16.24%. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 614.53 Thousand shares (or 5.18% of all shares), a total value of $438.16 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 538.09 Thousand shares, is of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 4.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $383.66 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 105,013 shares. This amounts to just over 0.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.87 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56.2 Thousand, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $40.07 Thousand.