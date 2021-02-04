Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GLBS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS): Trading Information

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) registered a 7.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.27% in intraday trading to $6.89- this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.59%, and it has moved by -0.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.18%. The short interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is 146.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20000, which implies an increase of 350777.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20000 and $20000 respectively. As a result, GLBS is trading at a discount of 350777.2% off the target high and 350777.2% off the low.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.6%. While earnings are projected to return -682.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.