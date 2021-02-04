During the last session, Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s traded shares were 1,270,814, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.66% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GCI share is $6.61, that puts it down -45.27% from that peak though still a striking +86.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $627.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.47 Million shares over the past three months.

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. GCI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI): Trading Information

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) registered a -0.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.38% in intraday trading to $4.86- this Thursday, Jan 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.3%, and it has moved by 35.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.42%. The short interest in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is 12.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.15, which implies a decline of -74.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.15 and $1.15 respectively. As a result, GCI is trading at a discount of -74.73% off the target high and -74.73% off the low.

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Gannett Co., Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) shares have gone up +163.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -382.47% against -18.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -194.1% this quarter and then jump 65.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 82.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.7%. While earnings are projected to return -732.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Biggest Investors

Gannett Co., Inc. insiders own 6.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.55%, with the float percentage being 62.49%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 18.56 Million shares (or 13.47% of all shares), a total value of $24.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.08 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.51 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8,414,559 shares. This amounts to just over 6.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.27 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.14 Million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $4.08 Million.