During the recent session, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s traded shares were 2,118,905, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $30.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the FOXA share is $40.73, that puts it down -33.45% from that peak though still a striking +35.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.81. The company’s market capitalization is $17.83 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. FOXA has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA): Trading Information

Fox Corporation (FOXA) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.52% in intraday trading to $32.69 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.2%, and it has moved by 6.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.95%. The short interest in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) is 34.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.95, which implies an increase of 4.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $40 respectively. As a result, FOXA is trading at a discount of 31.06% off the target high and -27.92% off the low.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fox Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fox Corporation (FOXA) shares have gone up +13.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.47% against 12.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -160% this quarter and then fall -39.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.99 Billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.05 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.78 Billion and $3.44 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.5% and then fell by -11.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -36.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.01% per annum.

FOXA Dividend Yield

Fox Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fox Corporation is 0.46, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s Biggest Investors

Fox Corporation insiders own 1.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.15%, with the float percentage being 110.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 707 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 38.5 Million shares (or 11.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.93 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $944.16 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fox Corporation (FOXA) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 20,036,430 shares. This amounts to just over 5.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $557.61 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.21 Million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $256.45 Million.