During the recent session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s traded shares were 9,575,955, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $15.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.92% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the AG share is $24.01, that puts it down -51.01% from that peak though still a striking +73.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.17. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.89 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.77 Million shares over the past three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. AG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG): Trading Information

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) registered a -2.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 34.46% in intraday trading to $24.01 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.67%, and it has moved by 10.5% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.08%. The short interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is 45.8 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.95, which implies a decline of -5.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.25 and $18.21 respectively. As a result, AG is trading at a discount of 14.53% off the target high and -29.25% off the low.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that First Majestic Silver Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares have gone up +17.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 375% against 3.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -50% this quarter and then jump 200% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -31.03%. While earnings are projected to return 250% in 2021, the next five years will return 46.8% per annum.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Biggest Investors

First Majestic Silver Corp. insiders own 11.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.22%, with the float percentage being 38.48%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 21.72 Million shares (or 9.78% of all shares), a total value of $206.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.71 Million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $54.38 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 13,026,815 shares. This amounts to just over 5.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $175.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.56 Million, or about 4.31% of the stock, which is worth about $128.48 Million.