During the last session, eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN)’s traded shares were 1,460,067, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.21% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the EMAN share is $3.17, that puts it down -16.54% from that peak though still a striking +94.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $183.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.59 Million shares over the past three months.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EMAN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN): Trading Information

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) registered a 4.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.58% in intraday trading to $2.82- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.42%, and it has moved by 64.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.85%. The short interest in eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) is 646.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 406.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies a decline of -26.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, EMAN is trading at a discount of -26.47% off the target high and -26.47% off the low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.2%. While earnings are projected to return 58.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN)’s Biggest Investors

eMagin Corporation insiders own 5.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.2%, with the float percentage being 26.57%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.81 Million shares (or 4.16% of all shares), a total value of $3.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.96 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.49 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,506,479 shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 420.4 Thousand, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $533.91 Thousand.