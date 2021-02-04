During the recent session, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s traded shares were 21,351,843, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check, the stock’s price was $61.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.29% or $3.65. The 52-week high for the EBAY share is $64.85, that puts it down -5.12% from that peak though still a striking +57.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.02. The company’s market capitalization is $42.55 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.57 Million shares over the past three months.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. EBAY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 21 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.86.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY): Trading Information

eBay Inc. (EBAY) registered a 6.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.72% in intraday trading to $64.85 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.48%, and it has moved by 19.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.97%. The short interest in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is 25.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.37, which implies an increase of 10.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.9 and $84 respectively. As a result, EBAY is trading at a discount of 36.16% off the target high and -14.25% off the low.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that eBay Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eBay Inc. (EBAY) shares have gone up +3.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.04% against 10.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.6% this quarter and then fall -7.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.53 Billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.69 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.37 Billion and $2.87 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.5% and then fell by -6.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.1%. While earnings are projected to return 0.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.95% per annum.

EBAY Dividend Yield

eBay Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for eBay Inc. is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Biggest Investors

eBay Inc. insiders own 3.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.52%, with the float percentage being 98.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1429 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 51.72 Million shares (or 7.5% of all shares), a total value of $2.69 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.47 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.32 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eBay Inc. (EBAY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18,648,815 shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $971.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.64 Million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $710.66 Million.