During the last session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s traded shares were 4,708,801, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.75% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the EBON share is $14.95, that puts it down -171.33% from that peak though still a striking +31.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.8. The company’s market capitalization is $722Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. EBON has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON): Trading Information

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) registered a 4.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.5% in intraday trading to $5.71- this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.37%, and it has moved by -9.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.23%. The short interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 2.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Biggest Investors

Ebang International Holdings Inc. insiders own 11.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.8%, with the float percentage being 0.9%. CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 151.89 Thousand shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.44 Thousand shares, is of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $578.22 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 457,311 shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 73.01 Thousand, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $443.14 Thousand.