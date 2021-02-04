During the recent session, Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s traded shares were 10,702,546, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. At the last check, the stock’s price was $81.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.05% or $16.78. The 52-week high for the APPS share is $84.14, that puts it down -3.6% from that peak though still a striking +95.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.48. The company’s market capitalization is $7.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. APPS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS): Trading Information

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) registered a 26.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.52% in intraday trading to $84.15 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.3%, and it has moved by 56.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.03%. The short interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is 3.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.21, which implies a decline of -9.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60 and $90 respectively. As a result, APPS is trading at a discount of 10.81% off the target high and -26.13% off the low.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Digital Turbine, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) shares have gone up +314.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 210% against 8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 240% this quarter and then jump 38.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 102.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.59 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.43 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.35 Million and $48.58 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 89.6% and then jump by 61.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.6%. While earnings are projected to return 387% in 2021, the next five years will return 50% per annum.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Biggest Investors

Digital Turbine, Inc. insiders own 3.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.3%, with the float percentage being 69.96%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.44 Million shares (or 11.77% of all shares), a total value of $341.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.64 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $184.72 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 3,322,800 shares. This amounts to just over 3.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 Million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $71.47 Million.