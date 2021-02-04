During the last session, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s traded shares were 2,150,363, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.33% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the DBI share is $16.01, that puts it down -33.31% from that peak though still a striking +78.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.6. The company’s market capitalization is $869.44 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. DBI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI): Trading Information

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) registered a 0.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.77% in intraday trading to $13.46 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.91%, and it has moved by 56.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.99%. The short interest in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is 7.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies a decline of -25.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $12 respectively. As a result, DBI is trading at a discount of -0.08% off the target high and -41.72% off the low.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Designer Brands Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) shares have gone up +86.2% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -350.98% against -6.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1260% this quarter and then jump 85.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -35.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $626.98 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $601.33 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $829.62 Million and $481.16 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -24.4% and then jump by 25% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.6%. While earnings are projected to return 653.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.68% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

DBI Dividend Yield

Designer Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 19, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Designer Brands Inc. is 0.85, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.1 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.38%.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s Biggest Investors

Designer Brands Inc. insiders own 7.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.35%, with the float percentage being 112.07%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 257 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.54 Million shares (or 16.29% of all shares), a total value of $57.21 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.51 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $35.36 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,797,609 shares. This amounts to just over 5.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.11 Million, or about 3.26% of the stock, which is worth about $11.43 Million.