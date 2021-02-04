During the recent session, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s traded shares were 19,672,786, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $5.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 35.22% or $1.31. The 52-week high for the CYCN share is $8.96, that puts it down -78.13% from that peak though still a striking +58.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.08. The company’s market capitalization is $173.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 296.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 331.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. CYCN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN): Trading Information

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) registered a 35.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.49% in intraday trading to $6.90- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 67.53%, and it has moved by 71.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 70.26%. The short interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is 544.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies a decline of -20.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4 respectively. As a result, CYCN is trading at a discount of -20.48% off the target high and -20.48% off the low.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -6.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Biggest Investors

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 15.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.16%, with the float percentage being 84.94%. Slate Path Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.2 Million shares (or 18.24% of all shares), a total value of $37.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.74 Million shares, is of EcoR1 Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $16.67 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,064,993 shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 837.29 Thousand, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $2.58 Million.