During the last session, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s traded shares were 5,463,200, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.88% or $4.55. The 52-week high for the CRSR share is $51.37, that puts it down -19.91% from that peak though still a striking +67.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.09. The company’s market capitalization is $3.94 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CRSR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.46.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.11, which implies a decline of -4.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33 and $49 respectively. As a result, CRSR is trading at a discount of 14.38% off the target high and -22.97% off the low.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 38.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 65.35% per annum.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Biggest Investors

Corsair Gaming, Inc. insiders own 5.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.2%, with the float percentage being 96.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.16 Million shares (or 2.35% of all shares), a total value of $43.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.96 Million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 2.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $39.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 943,237 shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 436.25 Thousand, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $16.57 Million.