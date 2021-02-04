During the recent session, Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s traded shares were 3,663,577, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $11.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.41% or -$1.24. The 52-week high for the CRF share is $13.34, that puts it down -11.73% from that peak though still a striking +54.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.43. The company’s market capitalization is $484.85 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 470.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 407.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CRF): Trading Information

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) registered a -9.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.87% in intraday trading to $13.34 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.65%, and it has moved by 4.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.3%. The short interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CRF) is 660.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.62 day(s) to cover.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CRF Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. is 1.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 21.24%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s Biggest Investors

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.3%, with the float percentage being 4.3%. Advisor Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 574.14 Thousand shares (or 1.44% of all shares), a total value of $6.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 226.12 Thousand shares, is of Ford Financial Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.49 Million.