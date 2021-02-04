During the recent session, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s traded shares were 6,494,324, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $12, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.91% or -$1.47. The 52-week high for the CLM share is $13.53, that puts it down -12.75% from that peak though still a striking +54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.52. The company’s market capitalization is $920.46 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 880.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 720.57 Million shares over the past three months.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM): Trading Information

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) registered a -10.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.57% in intraday trading to $13.52 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.22%, and it has moved by 2.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.97%. The short interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM) is 1.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CLM Dividend Yield

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28, 2020. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. is 1.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 21.77%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s Biggest Investors

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.7%, with the float percentage being 4.7%. Centaurus Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 747.38 Thousand shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $8.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 656.38 Thousand shares, is of Herzfeld (Thomas J.) Advisors, Inc’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.28 Million.