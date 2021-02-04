During the last session, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s traded shares were 4,296,661, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.99% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the CNK share is $32.79, that puts it down -65.69% from that peak though still a striking +71.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.71. The company’s market capitalization is $2.34 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. CNK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.45.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK): Trading Information

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) registered a 4.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.86% in intraday trading to $22.20 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.13%, and it has moved by 13.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.67%. The short interest in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is 29.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.83, which implies a decline of -9.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $28 respectively. As a result, CNK is trading at a discount of 41.49% off the target high and -34.31% off the low.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) shares have gone up +60.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -387.73% against -12%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -759.1% this quarter and then fall -162.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -79.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.82 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $165.87 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $788.8 Million and $543.62 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -89% and then fell by -69.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.4%. While earnings are projected to return -18.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 4% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Biggest Investors

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. insiders own 16.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.31%, with the float percentage being 103.3%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 350 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.31 Million shares (or 10.42% of all shares), a total value of $123.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.6 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Company, LLP’s that is approximately 8.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $95.99 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 4,119,884 shares. This amounts to just over 3.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.74 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.04 Million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $30.39 Million.