During the recent session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s traded shares were 4,763,756, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.23. At the last check, the stock’s price was $6.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.16% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the CVE share is $9.39, that puts it down -47.18% from that peak though still a striking +77.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $12.94 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. CVE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE): Trading Information

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) registered a -1.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.44% in intraday trading to $6.55- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.31%, and it has moved by 3.4% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.79%. The short interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is 19.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.65, which implies an increase of 19.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.47 and $10.18 respectively. As a result, CVE is trading at a discount of 59.56% off the target high and -14.26% off the low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cenovus Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares have gone up +39.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -503.57% against -25.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then fall -78.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.57 Billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.53 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.04 Billion and $3.18 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.5% and then jump by 11.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.7%. While earnings are projected to return 175.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.12% per annum.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Biggest Investors

Cenovus Energy Inc. insiders own 17.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.26%, with the float percentage being 78.69%. ConocoPhillips is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 208Million shares (or 10.31% of all shares), a total value of $1.26 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 113Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 5.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $439.56 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Oakmark International Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 74,358,045 shares. This amounts to just over 3.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $449.12 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 66.29 Million, or about 3.29% of the stock, which is worth about $257.85 Million.