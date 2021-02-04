During the recent session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s traded shares were 14,299,380, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $44.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.31% or $8.9. The 52-week high for the GOOS share is $45.6, that puts it down -3.47% from that peak though still a striking +70.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.94. The company’s market capitalization is $4.82 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 Million shares over the past three months.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. GOOS has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS): Trading Information

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) registered a 25.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.66% in intraday trading to $45.60 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.69%, and it has moved by 52.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.09%. The short interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is 9.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.88, which implies a decline of -18.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.42 and $58 respectively. As a result, GOOS is trading at a discount of 31.61% off the target high and -58.2% off the low.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.57% per annum.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Biggest Investors

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.87%, with the float percentage being 97.48%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.3 Million shares (or 19.07% of all shares), a total value of $363.63 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.44 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $142.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port owns about 4,383,337 shares. This amounts to just over 7.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.22 Million, or about 7.12% of the stock, which is worth about $135.74 Million.