During the last session, Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s traded shares were 1,405,765, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.8, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.06% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VIVE share is $20.9, that puts it down -450% from that peak though still a striking +20.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.03. The company’s market capitalization is $29.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. VIVE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.65.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE): Trading Information

Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) registered a 1.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.1% in intraday trading to $4.64- this Thursday, Jan 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.85%, and it has moved by -19.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.15%. The short interest in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is 729.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 513.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.38, which implies an increase of 331.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.75 and $22 respectively. As a result, VIVE is trading at a discount of 478.95% off the target high and 182.89% off the low.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Viveve Medical, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) shares have jump down -34.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.38% against 15.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.9% this quarter and then jump 84% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -21.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.65 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.74 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.45 Million and $1.3 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.7% and then jump by 33.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 94.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s Biggest Investors

Viveve Medical, Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.81%, with the float percentage being 1.81%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 25.8 Thousand shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $134.78 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.62 Thousand shares, is of ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.14 Thousand.