During the last session, VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s traded shares were 1,063,189, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.09% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the VHC share is $7.79, that puts it down -22.87% from that peak though still a striking +35.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.1. The company’s market capitalization is $450.51 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 987.44 Million shares over the past three months.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. VHC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC): Trading Information

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) registered a 2.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.35% in intraday trading to $6.77- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.63%, and it has moved by 25.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.79%. The short interest in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) is 5.68 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36, which implies an increase of 467.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $36 respectively. As a result, VHC is trading at a discount of 467.82% off the target high and 467.82% off the low.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -7.8%. While earnings are projected to return 30.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s Biggest Investors

VirnetX Holding Corp insiders own 10.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.27%, with the float percentage being 36.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.4 Million shares (or 6.19% of all shares), a total value of $23.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.32 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,961,419 shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.34 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 Million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $7.47 Million.