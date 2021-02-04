During the last session, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s traded shares were 4,052,179, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the THCB share is $25.2, that puts it down -17.87% from that peak though still a striking +57.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.16. The company’s market capitalization is $758.64 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.29 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. THCB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB): Trading Information

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.16% in intraday trading to $25.20 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.27%, and it has moved by 25.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.03%. The short interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) is 283.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 68.51 day(s) to cover.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Biggest Investors

Tuscan Holdings Corp. insiders own 20.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.69%, with the float percentage being 95.63%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.56 Million shares (or 7.21% of all shares), a total value of $26.03 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.45 Million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 6.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) shares are Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 610,840 shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.22 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 304.13 Thousand, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $3.1 Million.