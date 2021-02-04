During the recent session, People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s traded shares were 3,790,140, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check, the stock’s price was $14.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.75% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the PBCT share is $16.37, that puts it down -11.59% from that peak though still a striking +36.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.37. The company’s market capitalization is $6.23 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.23 Million shares over the past three months.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. PBCT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT): Trading Information

People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) registered a 3.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.46% in intraday trading to $14.77 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.77%, and it has moved by 14.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.71%. The short interest in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) is 12.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.2, which implies an increase of 3.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $16.25 respectively. As a result, PBCT is trading at a discount of 10.77% off the target high and -4.57% off the low.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that People’s United Financial, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) shares have gone up +34.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.79% against 12%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $494.71 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $486.6 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $499.1 Million and $457.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.9% and then jump by 6.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.7%. While earnings are projected to return 0.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.73% per annum.

PBCT Dividend Yield

People’s United Financial, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 22, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for People’s United Financial, Inc. is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.48%.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s Biggest Investors

People’s United Financial, Inc. insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.77%, with the float percentage being 76.25%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 687 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 53.71 Million shares (or 12.64% of all shares), a total value of $553.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.77 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $482.18 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF owns about 31,695,076 shares. This amounts to just over 7.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $409.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.02 Million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $123.89 Million.