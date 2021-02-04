During the last session, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s traded shares were 1,817,063, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the NGL share is $10.99, that puts it down -296.75% from that peak though still a striking +58.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $356.7 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.1 Million shares over the past three months.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.4. NGL has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL): Trading Information

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.82% in intraday trading to $2.88- this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.42%, and it has moved by 15.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.42%. The short interest in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is 3.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.67, which implies a decline of -3.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $4 respectively. As a result, NGL is trading at a discount of 44.4% off the target high and -27.8% off the low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NGL Energy Partners LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) shares have jump down -41.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -178.69% against 17.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -111.1% this quarter and then jump 97.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -32.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.68 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.23 Billion and $1.68 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -34.7% and then fell by -0.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.71%. While earnings are projected to return -107.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 3% per annum.

NGL Dividend Yield

NGL Energy Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NGL Energy Partners LP is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 17.47%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Biggest Investors

NGL Energy Partners LP insiders own 4.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.87%, with the float percentage being 47.12%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 20.83 Million shares (or 16.17% of all shares), a total value of $82.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.32 Million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 11.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $56.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 14,770,330 shares. This amounts to just over 11.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.62 Million, or about 9.8% of the stock, which is worth about $27.51 Million.