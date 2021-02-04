During the last session, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s traded shares were 4,186,869, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.35% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the MUR share is $22.98, that puts it down -74.89% from that peak though still a striking +65.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.5. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. MUR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR): Trading Information

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) registered a 7.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.21% in intraday trading to $14.01 this Thursday, Jan 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.14%, and it has moved by 8.6% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.6%. The short interest in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is 17.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.85, which implies an increase of 13.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $19 respectively. As a result, MUR is trading at a discount of 44.6% off the target high and -16.29% off the low.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Murphy Oil Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) shares have jump down -5.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.2% against -26.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.3% this quarter and then jump 71.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $467.21 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $494.78 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1Billion and $395.43 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -53.5% and then jump by 25.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -40.8%. While earnings are projected to return 187.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.49% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MUR Dividend Yield

Murphy Oil Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 28, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Murphy Oil Corporation is 0.5, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.74%.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s Biggest Investors

Murphy Oil Corporation insiders own 5.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.03%, with the float percentage being 87.75%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 365 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 20.4 Million shares (or 13.28% of all shares), a total value of $181.95 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.75 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $122.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 11,990,523 shares. This amounts to just over 7.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4Million, or about 2.6% of the stock, which is worth about $30.88 Million.