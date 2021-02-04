During the last session, CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s traded shares were 1,052,827, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.14% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the CWBR share is $4.25, that puts it down -159.15% from that peak though still a striking +48.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $100.23 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 651.02 Million shares over the past three months.

CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CWBR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR): Trading Information

CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) registered a 3.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.35% in intraday trading to $1.85 this Thursday, Jan 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.68%, and it has moved by 22.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.39%. The short interest in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) is 2.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.5, which implies an increase of 235.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $8 respectively. As a result, CWBR is trading at a discount of 387.8% off the target high and 82.93% off the low.

CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.7%. While earnings are projected to return 20% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Biggest Investors

CohBar, Inc. insiders own 24.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.34%, with the float percentage being 16.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.18 Million shares (or 1.93% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 898.13 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $852.86 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 448,062 shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $600.4 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 378.13 Thousand, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $359.07 Thousand.