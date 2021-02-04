During the last session, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s traded shares were 1,963,615, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.88% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the WORX share is $14.88, that puts it down -564.29% from that peak though still a striking +55.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1. The company’s market capitalization is $22.09 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.72 Million shares over the past three months.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. WORX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 61.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Biggest Investors

SCWorx Corp. insiders own 22.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.79%, with the float percentage being 2.3%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 80.2 Thousand shares (or 0.81% of all shares), a total value of $121.51 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.86 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $63.41 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 76,340 shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.66 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.41 Thousand, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $78.56 Thousand.