Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. NVAX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.15.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX): Trading Information

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) registered a 7.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.31% in intraday trading to $297 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 116.66%, and it has moved by 154.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 154.87%. The short interest in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is 6.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $226.5, which implies a decline of -20.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75 and $334 respectively. As a result, NVAX is trading at a discount of 17.52% off the target high and -73.61% off the low.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Novavax, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares have gone up +80.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.26% against 14.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1.8% this quarter and then jump 605.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2814.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $347.92 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $650.6 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.82 Million and $3.38 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3846.5% and then jump by 19165.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.6%. While earnings are projected to return 44.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Biggest Investors

Novavax, Inc. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.57%, with the float percentage being 50.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 398 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.43 Million shares (or 8.53% of all shares), a total value of $588.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.3 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $465.55 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,719,683 shares. This amounts to just over 2.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $186.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 Million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $161.37 Million.